1 hour ago
OPEC says the U.S. must trust its oil production strategy
2 hours ago
Factbox: Global oil supply disruptions approaching 5-6 mln bpd
3 hours ago
Saudis may hike oil price to record as war reroutes flows
4 hours ago
Shell filed appeal against landmark Dutch climate ruling
5 hours ago
Oil sands to play biggest role in Canada’s export boost pledge
6 hours ago
Saudi energy minister says oil alliance OPEC+ will leave politics out of output decisions

$1000 Invested In EOG Resources 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

