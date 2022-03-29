$1000 Invested In Pioneer Natural Resources 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

8 hours ago
OPEC says the U.S. must trust its oil production strategy
9 hours ago
Factbox: Global oil supply disruptions approaching 5-6 mln bpd
10 hours ago
Saudis may hike oil price to record as war reroutes flows
11 hours ago
Shell filed appeal against landmark Dutch climate ruling
12 hours ago
Oil sands to play biggest role in Canada’s export boost pledge
13 hours ago
Saudi energy minister says oil alliance OPEC+ will leave politics out of output decisions

