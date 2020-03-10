$110.6 Bn Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Insights by Device & Technology, Connectivity, Software, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2025

The global IIoT market size is expected to grow from USD 77.3 billion in 2020 to USD 110.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The growth of the IIoT sector is driven by factors such as technological advancements in semiconductor and electronic devices, increased use of cloud computing platforms, standardization of IPv6, and support from governments of different countries for R&D activities related to IIoT.

Networking technology to hold the largest share of the IIoT market in 2025.



Networking technology is expected to hold the largest share of the IIoT industry by device & technology in 2025. Both wired and wireless technologies are integral for machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity to gather real-time data from industrial machinery across different geographies.



Market for agriculture vertical to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Owing to the increasing adoption of new technologies, such as global positioning systems, remote sensing, and variable rate technology, in precision farming, the IIoT market for the agriculture vertical is expected to grow at the largest CAGR during the forecast period.



APAC to hold the largest share of the IIoT industry during the forecast period.



APAC is expected to be the largest market for IIoT during the forecast period. Dense population and growing per capita income, along with large-scale industrialization and urbanization, are some of the major factors driving the growth of the IIoT market in APAC.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Growth Prospects for IIoT Market

4.2 IIoT Market, By Vertical

4.3 IIoT Market in APAC, By Vertical & Country, 2019

4.4 IIoT Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements in Semiconductor and Electronic Devices

5.2.1.2 Increased Use of Cloud Computing Platforms

5.2.1.3 Standardization of IPV6

5.2.1.4 Support From Governments of Different Countries for R&D Activities Related to IIoT

5.2.1.5 Decreased Costs of Automation Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization in Communication Protocols

5.2.2.2 Incompatibility of Legacy Equipment With Communication Networks

5.2.2.3 Lack of Skilled Workforce

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Predictive Maintenance of Machinery

5.2.3.2 Increase in Number of Data Centers

5.2.3.3 Requirement of Innovative Cross-Domain Expertise and Collaborations for Development of Comprehensive Systems and Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Breaches

5.2.4.2 Maintenance and Updation of IIoT Systems



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Emerging Trends

6.3.1 Digital Twin Technology

6.3.2 Edge Computing Technology

6.3.3 MQTT Protocol



7 IIoT Market, By Device & Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sensors

7.2.1 Emergence of Sensors as Most Important Part of IIoT Ecosystem

7.3 RFID

7.3.1 Growth in Adoption of RFID Technology in Manufacturing, Retail, and Healthcare Industries

7.4 Industrial Robotics

7.4.1 Industrial Robotics Expected to Revolutionize Different Manufacturing Processes

7.5 Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

7.5.1 Rise in Use of DCS for Regulatory Controls in Manufacturing Industry

7.6 Condition Monitoring

7.6.1 Increase in Demand for Condition Monitoring to Ensure Proper and Uninterrupted Functioning of Industrial Machinery

7.7 Smart Meters

7.7.1 Surge in Adoption of Smart Meters in Domestic and Commercial Applications

7.8 Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL)

7.8.1 Growth in Use of ESL in Retail Stores for Price Automation and Product Information Display

7.9 Cameras

7.9.1 Increase in Adoption of Cameras for Security and Surveillance Applications

7.10 Smart Beacons

7.10.1 Rise in Use of Smart Beacons in Retail Vertical

7.11 Interface Boards

7.11.1 Interface Boards Power Various Nodes of Intelligent Transportation Systems in Transportation Vertical

7.11.2 Multifunctional Boards

7.11.3 Vehicle Detection Boards

7.11.4 Communication Boards

7.12 Yield Monitors

7.12.1 Yield Monitors Record Site-Specific Yield Data Significant for Agriculturists

7.13 Guidance & Steering

7.13.1 Increase in Use of Guidance & Steering Systems in Precision Farming

7.14 GPS/GNSS

7.14.1 Increase in Use of GPS/GNSS for Effective Navigation of Vehicles

7.15 Flow & Application Control Devices

7.15.1 Increase in Use of Flow & Application Control Devices in Variable Rate Applications

7.16 Networking Technology

7.16.1 Numerous Machines and Sensor Nodes Connected to Internet Using Networking Technologies



8 Connectivity Types of IIoT

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wired Technologies

8.2.1 Ethernet

8.2.2 Modbus

8.2.3 Profinet

8.2.4 Foundation Fieldbus

8.3 Wireless Technologies

8.3.1 Wi-Fi

8.3.2 Zigbee

8.3.3 Bluetooth

8.3.4 Cellular Technologies

8.3.5 Satellite Technologies

8.4 Field Technologies

8.4.1 Profibus

8.4.2 Modbus RTU

8.4.3 CC-Link



9 IIoT Market, By Software

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

9.2.1 PLM Enables Effective Development and Installation of Products

9.3 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

9.3.1 MES Help Production Plants With Materials, Orders, and Production Management Functionalities

9.4 Scada

9.4.1 Scada Helps in Maintaining Staff, Operators, and Engineers for Effectively Controlling Different Industrial Operations

9.5 Outage Management Systems (OMS)

9.5.1 OMS Enable Electric Utilities to Manage Their Power Outages Effectively and Improve Their Response Time

9.6 Distribution Management Systems

9.6.1 Dms Facilitate Effective Management of Electricity Distribution Networks

9.7 Remote Patient Monitoring

9.7.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Reduces Instances of Hospitalizations, Readmissions, and Hospital Stays

9.8 Retail Management Software

9.8.1 Retail Management Software Helps in Planning and Redesigning Business Strategies According to Prevailing Market Scenario

9.9 Visualization Software

9.9.1 Visualization Software Offers Real-Time Videos and Data Related to Traffic

9.10 Transit Management Systems

9.10.1 Transit Management Systems Provide Accurate Information Pertaining to Location and Performance of Vehicles

9.11 Farm Management Systems

9.11.1 Farm Management Systems Comprise Software and Services Used for Precision Farming



10 IIoT Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Manufacturing

10.2.1 Automotive

10.2.1.1 Emerging IoT Solutions Such as Connected Cars, Connected Logistics, and Connected Fleet Facilitate Real-Time Data Management

10.2.2 Machinery

10.2.2.1 Rising Use of IIoT Solutions and Sensors to Monitor and Adjust Performance of Production Machinery

10.2.3 Food & Beverages

10.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of IIoT Solutions and Analytics By Food & Beverage Companies to Improve Their Operational Efficiency

10.2.4 Chemicals & Materials

10.2.4.1 Rising Demand for IIoT Solutions and Predictive Analytics From Chemicals & Materials Industry to Maintain Desired Quality Standards of Products

10.2.5 Electrical & Electronics

10.2.5.1 Integrating IIoT Data With Back-End Systems Used for Manufacturing Electrical & Electronic Equipment Results in High-Performance Products

10.2.6 Pharmaceuticals

10.2.6.1 Rising Use of IIoT Solutions for Packing and Delivering Pharmaceuticals

10.3 Energy

10.3.1 Smart Grids

10.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Uninterrupted Power Supply Leading to Increasing Deployment of Smart Grids

10.4 Oil & Gas

10.5 Metals & Mining

10.6 Healthcare

10.7 Retail

10.7.1 Point-Of-Sales (PoS)

10.7.1.1 Changing Customer Requirements Supplement the Demand for PoS Terminals

10.7.1.2 Interactive Kiosks

10.7.1.2.1 Rising Demand for Interactive Kiosks to Improve Overall Customer Experience

10.7.1.3 Self-Checkout Systems

10.7.1.3.1 Growing Demand for Self-Checkout Systems in Developed Economies

10.8 Transportation

10.8.1 Intelligent Signaling

10.8.1.1 Growing Demand for Intelligent Signaling to Drive Growth of Market for Transportation IIoT Solutions

10.8.2 Video Analytics

10.8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Smart Surveillance to Fuel Growth of Market for Video Analytics

10.8.3 Incident Detection

10.8.3.1 Growing Deployment of Incident Detection Systems to Monitor and Detect Locations of Incidents

10.8.4 Route Scheduling Guidance

10.8.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Real-Time Traffic Analytics to Drive the Demand for Route Scheduling Guidance

10.9 Agriculture

10.9.1 Precision Farming

10.9.1.1 Growing Adoption of Precision Farming Globally to Increase Agricultural Productivity

10.9.2 Livestock Monitoring

10.9.2.1 Increasing Use of Remote Sensing and Connected Technologies for Livestock Monitoring

10.9.3 Smart Greenhouses

10.9.3.1 Rising Adoption of Smart Greenhouses Across the World

10.9.4 Fish Farming

10.9.4.1 Surging Use of IIoT Solutions in Effective Monitoring of Fish Farms



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Presence of Major IoT Solution Providers and Significant Government Support in US to Drive Adoption of IIoT Solutions in Different Sectors

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Increase in Investments for Development and Adoption of IoT Technology in Critical Applications in Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Evolution of Mexico as Industrial Hub in North America to Lead to Adoption of IIoT Solutions in Country

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 Increase in Adoption of IoT Solutions in Energy Vertical to Drive Growth of Market in UK

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Surge in Deployment of IoT Technology in Automotive Sector to Fuel Growth of Market in Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Increase in Adoption of Smart Manufacturing to Lead to Growth of Market in France

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Increase in Deployment of IoT Solutions in Country to Drive Growth of Market in China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Rise in Adoption of IIoT Solutions to Improve Productivity of Industries and Enable Their Process Optimization to Contribute to Growth of Market in Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Large-Scale Industrial Development in India to Lead to Growth of Market in Country

11.4.4 Rest of APAC

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 South America

11.5.1.1 Increased Focus on Connectivity and Networking Technologies in South America to Fuel Growth of Market in Region

11.5.2 Middle East

11.5.2.1 Rise in Demand for IIoT Solutions From the Oil & Gas Vertical and Smart Cities to Contribute to Growth of Market in Middle East

11.5.3 Africa

11.5.3.1 Surge in Demand for IoT Solutions From Mining to Drive Growth of Market in Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Business Strategy Excellence (For All 25 Players)

12.5 Strength of Product Portfolio (For All 25 Players)

12.6 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.6.1 Product Launches

12.6.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

12.6.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.6.4 Expansions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Cisco

13.1.2 GE

13.1.3 Honeywell

13.1.4 Intel

13.1.5 IBM

13.1.6 ABB

13.1.7 Rockwell Automation

13.1.8 Siemens

13.1.9 Kuka

13.1.10 Texas Instruments

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 ARM Holding

13.2.2 PTC

13.2.3 Dasault Systemes

13.2.4 SAP

13.2.5 Huawei

13.2.6 Sigfox

13.2.7 Bosch.io

13.2.8 NEC

13.2.9 Ansys

13.2.10 Worldsensing SL



