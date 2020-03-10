$110.6 Bn Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Insights by Device & Technology, Connectivity, Software, Vertical and Region – Forecast to 2025

The global IIoT market size is expected to grow from USD 77.3 billion in 2020 to USD 110.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
The growth of the IIoT sector is driven by factors such as technological advancements in semiconductor and electronic devices, increased use of cloud computing platforms, standardization of IPv6, and support from governments of different countries for R&D activities related to IIoT.
Networking technology to hold the largest share of the IIoT market in 2025.
Networking technology is expected to hold the largest share of the IIoT industry by device & technology in 2025. Both wired and wireless technologies are integral for machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity to gather real-time data from industrial machinery across different geographies.
Market for agriculture vertical to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
Owing to the increasing adoption of new technologies, such as global positioning systems, remote sensing, and variable rate technology, in precision farming, the IIoT market for the agriculture vertical is expected to grow at the largest CAGR during the forecast period.
APAC to hold the largest share of the IIoT industry during the forecast period.
APAC is expected to be the largest market for IIoT during the forecast period. Dense population and growing per capita income, along with large-scale industrialization and urbanization, are some of the major factors driving the growth of the IIoT market in APAC.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights 4.1 Significant Growth Prospects for IIoT Market 4.2 IIoT Market, By Vertical 4.3 IIoT Market in APAC, By Vertical & Country, 2019 4.4 IIoT Market, By Geography
5 Market Overview 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Market Dynamics 5.2.1 Drivers 5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements in Semiconductor and Electronic Devices 5.2.1.2 Increased Use of Cloud Computing Platforms 5.2.1.3 Standardization of IPV6 5.2.1.4 Support From Governments of Different Countries for R&D Activities Related to IIoT 5.2.1.5 Decreased Costs of Automation Systems 5.2.2 Restraints 5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization in Communication Protocols 5.2.2.2 Incompatibility of Legacy Equipment With Communication Networks 5.2.2.3 Lack of Skilled Workforce 5.2.3 Opportunities 5.2.3.1 Predictive Maintenance of Machinery 5.2.3.2 Increase in Number of Data Centers 5.2.3.3 Requirement of Innovative Cross-Domain Expertise and Collaborations for Development of Comprehensive Systems and Solutions 5.2.4 Challenges 5.2.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Breaches 5.2.4.2 Maintenance and Updation of IIoT Systems
6 Industry Trends 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Value Chain Analysis 6.3 Emerging Trends 6.3.1 Digital Twin Technology 6.3.2 Edge Computing Technology 6.3.3 MQTT Protocol
7 IIoT Market, By Device & Technology 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Sensors 7.2.1 Emergence of Sensors as Most Important Part of IIoT Ecosystem 7.3 RFID 7.3.1 Growth in Adoption of RFID Technology in Manufacturing, Retail, and Healthcare Industries 7.4 Industrial Robotics 7.4.1 Industrial Robotics Expected to Revolutionize Different Manufacturing Processes 7.5 Distributed Control Systems (DCS) 7.5.1 Rise in Use of DCS for Regulatory Controls in Manufacturing Industry 7.6 Condition Monitoring 7.6.1 Increase in Demand for Condition Monitoring to Ensure Proper and Uninterrupted Functioning of Industrial Machinery 7.7 Smart Meters 7.7.1 Surge in Adoption of Smart Meters in Domestic and Commercial Applications 7.8 Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) 7.8.1 Growth in Use of ESL in Retail Stores for Price Automation and Product Information Display 7.9 Cameras 7.9.1 Increase in Adoption of Cameras for Security and Surveillance Applications 7.10 Smart Beacons 7.10.1 Rise in Use of Smart Beacons in Retail Vertical 7.11 Interface Boards 7.11.1 Interface Boards Power Various Nodes of Intelligent Transportation Systems in Transportation Vertical 7.11.2 Multifunctional Boards 7.11.3 Vehicle Detection Boards 7.11.4 Communication Boards 7.12 Yield Monitors 7.12.1 Yield Monitors Record Site-Specific Yield Data Significant for Agriculturists 7.13 Guidance & Steering 7.13.1 Increase in Use of Guidance & Steering Systems in Precision Farming 7.14 GPS/GNSS 7.14.1 Increase in Use of GPS/GNSS for Effective Navigation of Vehicles 7.15 Flow & Application Control Devices 7.15.1 Increase in Use of Flow & Application Control Devices in Variable Rate Applications 7.16 Networking Technology 7.16.1 Numerous Machines and Sensor Nodes Connected to Internet Using Networking Technologies
9 IIoT Market, By Software 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) 9.2.1 PLM Enables Effective Development and Installation of Products 9.3 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) 9.3.1 MES Help Production Plants With Materials, Orders, and Production Management Functionalities 9.4 Scada 9.4.1 Scada Helps in Maintaining Staff, Operators, and Engineers for Effectively Controlling Different Industrial Operations 9.5 Outage Management Systems (OMS) 9.5.1 OMS Enable Electric Utilities to Manage Their Power Outages Effectively and Improve Their Response Time 9.6 Distribution Management Systems 9.6.1 Dms Facilitate Effective Management of Electricity Distribution Networks 9.7 Remote Patient Monitoring 9.7.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Reduces Instances of Hospitalizations, Readmissions, and Hospital Stays 9.8 Retail Management Software 9.8.1 Retail Management Software Helps in Planning and Redesigning Business Strategies According to Prevailing Market Scenario 9.9 Visualization Software 9.9.1 Visualization Software Offers Real-Time Videos and Data Related to Traffic 9.10 Transit Management Systems 9.10.1 Transit Management Systems Provide Accurate Information Pertaining to Location and Performance of Vehicles 9.11 Farm Management Systems 9.11.1 Farm Management Systems Comprise Software and Services Used for Precision Farming
10 IIoT Market, By Vertical 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Manufacturing 10.2.1 Automotive 10.2.1.1 Emerging IoT Solutions Such as Connected Cars, Connected Logistics, and Connected Fleet Facilitate Real-Time Data Management 10.2.2 Machinery 10.2.2.1 Rising Use of IIoT Solutions and Sensors to Monitor and Adjust Performance of Production Machinery 10.2.3 Food & Beverages 10.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of IIoT Solutions and Analytics By Food & Beverage Companies to Improve Their Operational Efficiency 10.2.4 Chemicals & Materials 10.2.4.1 Rising Demand for IIoT Solutions and Predictive Analytics From Chemicals & Materials Industry to Maintain Desired Quality Standards of Products 10.2.5 Electrical & Electronics 10.2.5.1 Integrating IIoT Data With Back-End Systems Used for Manufacturing Electrical & Electronic Equipment Results in High-Performance Products 10.2.6 Pharmaceuticals 10.2.6.1 Rising Use of IIoT Solutions for Packing and Delivering Pharmaceuticals 10.3 Energy 10.3.1 Smart Grids 10.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Uninterrupted Power Supply Leading to Increasing Deployment of Smart Grids 10.4 Oil & Gas 10.5 Metals & Mining 10.6 Healthcare 10.7 Retail 10.7.1 Point-Of-Sales (PoS) 10.7.1.1 Changing Customer Requirements Supplement the Demand for PoS Terminals 10.7.1.2 Interactive Kiosks 10.7.1.2.1 Rising Demand for Interactive Kiosks to Improve Overall Customer Experience 10.7.1.3 Self-Checkout Systems 10.7.1.3.1 Growing Demand for Self-Checkout Systems in Developed Economies 10.8 Transportation 10.8.1 Intelligent Signaling 10.8.1.1 Growing Demand for Intelligent Signaling to Drive Growth of Market for Transportation IIoT Solutions 10.8.2 Video Analytics 10.8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Smart Surveillance to Fuel Growth of Market for Video Analytics 10.8.3 Incident Detection 10.8.3.1 Growing Deployment of Incident Detection Systems to Monitor and Detect Locations of Incidents 10.8.4 Route Scheduling Guidance 10.8.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Real-Time Traffic Analytics to Drive the Demand for Route Scheduling Guidance 10.9 Agriculture 10.9.1 Precision Farming 10.9.1.1 Growing Adoption of Precision Farming Globally to Increase Agricultural Productivity 10.9.2 Livestock Monitoring 10.9.2.1 Increasing Use of Remote Sensing and Connected Technologies for Livestock Monitoring 10.9.3 Smart Greenhouses 10.9.3.1 Rising Adoption of Smart Greenhouses Across the World 10.9.4 Fish Farming 10.9.4.1 Surging Use of IIoT Solutions in Effective Monitoring of Fish Farms
11 Geographic Analysis 11.1 Introduction 11.2 North America 11.2.1 US 11.2.1.1 Presence of Major IoT Solution Providers and Significant Government Support in US to Drive Adoption of IIoT Solutions in Different Sectors 11.2.2 Canada 11.2.2.1 Increase in Investments for Development and Adoption of IoT Technology in Critical Applications in Canada 11.2.3 Mexico 11.2.3.1 Evolution of Mexico as Industrial Hub in North America to Lead to Adoption of IIoT Solutions in Country 11.3 Europe 11.3.1 UK 11.3.1.1 Increase in Adoption of IoT Solutions in Energy Vertical to Drive Growth of Market in UK 11.3.2 Germany 11.3.2.1 Surge in Deployment of IoT Technology in Automotive Sector to Fuel Growth of Market in Germany 11.3.3 France 11.3.3.1 Increase in Adoption of Smart Manufacturing to Lead to Growth of Market in France 11.3.4 Rest of Europe 11.4 APAC 11.4.1 China 11.4.1.1 Increase in Deployment of IoT Solutions in Country to Drive Growth of Market in China 11.4.2 Japan 11.4.2.1 Rise in Adoption of IIoT Solutions to Improve Productivity of Industries and Enable Their Process Optimization to Contribute to Growth of Market in Japan 11.4.3 India 11.4.3.1 Large-Scale Industrial Development in India to Lead to Growth of Market in Country 11.4.4 Rest of APAC 11.5 RoW 11.5.1 South America 11.5.1.1 Increased Focus on Connectivity and Networking Technologies in South America to Fuel Growth of Market in Region 11.5.2 Middle East 11.5.2.1 Rise in Demand for IIoT Solutions From the Oil & Gas Vertical and Smart Cities to Contribute to Growth of Market in Middle East 11.5.3 Africa 11.5.3.1 Surge in Demand for IoT Solutions From Mining to Drive Growth of Market in Africa
12 Competitive Landscape 12.1 Overview 12.2 Market Ranking Analysis 12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market) 12.3.1 Visionary Leaders 12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators 12.3.3 Innovators 12.3.4 Emerging Companies 12.4 Business Strategy Excellence (For All 25 Players) 12.5 Strength of Product Portfolio (For All 25 Players) 12.6 Competitive Situation and Trends 12.6.1 Product Launches 12.6.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements 12.6.3 Mergers and Acquisitions 12.6.4 Expansions
13 Company Profiles 13.1 Key Players 13.1.1 Cisco 13.1.2 GE 13.1.3 Honeywell 13.1.4 Intel 13.1.5 IBM 13.1.6 ABB 13.1.7 Rockwell Automation 13.1.8 Siemens 13.1.9 Kuka 13.1.10 Texas Instruments 13.2 Other Key Players 13.2.1 ARM Holding 13.2.2 PTC 13.2.3 Dasault Systemes 13.2.4 SAP 13.2.5 Huawei 13.2.6 Sigfox 13.2.7 Bosch.io 13.2.8 NEC 13.2.9 Ansys 13.2.10 Worldsensing SL