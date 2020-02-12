February 12, 2020 - 2:21 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

14 Fuel Oil Markets in South & Central America Analyzed & Forecast to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "South and Central America Fuel Oil Supply and Demand Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The South and Central America Fuel Oil supply-demand outlook to 2028 report is comprehensive research on the country-wise Fuel Oil markets in the region. Across the South and Central America, 14 countries are analyzed in the research, presenting the outlook of supply and demand annually. The forecast period is from 2008 to 2028. In addition, the South and Central American Fuel Oil market trends, drivers and restraints are analyzed. The competitive scenario of Fuel Oil in the region is also included in the research. Further, the refining industry in the region is also assessed in detail including refining infrastructure, companies, capacity, and planned projects. The report also details information on the leading South and Central America refiners and also presents in-detail business profiles of three leading South and Central America Fuel Oil companies with details of business description, SWOT analysis, and financial analysis. The latest market developments in the South and Central America and their impact on companies and markets are also detailed in the research work. The report scope includes Yearly forecasts of country wise Fuel Oil supply and Fuel Oil demand from 2008 to 2028

14 Fuel Oil markets across the South and Central America are analyzed including Argentina, Bahamas, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and Venezuela

Refining, coking, FCC, and Hydrocracking capacity outlook for each of the refining markets in the South and Central America are provided from 2015 to 2023

Market trends, drivers and restraints of investing in the South and Central America Fuel Oil markets

CAPEX, commencement, location, company and capacity details of all planned and proposed refining projects in the South and Central America

Business profiles of three leading Fuel Oil companies in the South and Central America

Major recent South and Central America Fuel Oil news and deals The report enables users to Formulate new growth strategies based on detailed annual Fuel Oil forecasts

Gain a clear understanding of the short term and long term outlook of each of the Fuel Oil markets

Assess the feasibility of the development of new projects driving the Fuel Oil demand/supply

Stay ahead of the competition through detailed insights on Fuel Oil trends, drivers and challenges

Get clues from leading companies through detailed business profiles of market leaders Key Topics Covered: 1 Table of Contents 1.1 List of Tables 1.2 List of Figures 2 Introduction to South and Central America Fuel Oil Markets 2.1 Market Snapshot, 2020 2.2 South and Central America Fuel Oil Market Size Outlook, 2018-2028 2.2.1 Share of South and Central America in Global Fuel Oil Market Size Outlook, 2018-2028 2.3 South and Central America Fuel Oil Supply-Demand Outlook 2.3.1 South and Central America Fuel Oil Production Outlook, 2008-2028 2.3.2 South and Central America Fuel Oil Demand Outlook, 2008-2028 2.4 South and Central America Refining Capacity Outlook, 2008-2023 2.5 Leading Fuel Oil Companies in South and Central America 3 Argentina Fuel Oil Market Overview 3.1 Argentina Fuel Oil Market Snapshot, 2020 3.2 Argentina Fuel Oil Production Outlook, 2008-2028 3.3 Argentina Fuel Oil Demand Outlook, 2008-2028 3.4 Argentina Fuel Oil Companies 3.5 Argentina Refining Analysis-Current and Upcoming Projects 3.6 Argentina Fuel Oil Market Developments 4 Bahamas Fuel Oil Market Overview 5 Brazil Fuel Oil Market Overview 6 Chile Fuel Oil Market Overview 7 Colombia Fuel Oil Market Overview 8 Dominican Republic Fuel Oil Market Overview 9 Panama Fuel Oil Market Overview 10 Paraguay Fuel Oil Market Overview 11 Peru Fuel Oil Market Overview 12 Puerto Rico Fuel Oil Market Overview 13 Suriname Fuel Oil Market Overview 14 Trinidad and Tobago Fuel Oil Market Overview 15 Uruguay Fuel Oil Market Overview 16 Venezuela Fuel Oil Market Overview 17 Leading Fuel Oil Company Profiles 18 South and Central America Fuel Oil Market News and Deals For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/um23rn View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005769/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





