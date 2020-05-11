$144,000 for 144,000 meals: Énergir announces the results of its employees' and partners' outstanding initiative to raise funds for Les Cuisines Solidaires

MONTRÉAL, May 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the launch of a community movement to support Les Cuisines Solidaires, the flagship project run by La Tablée des Chefs, Énergir wishes to announce that its employees and partners have made a contribution of $144,000 to the project. In under two weeks, the organization received an outpouring of generosity in the form of personal donations from employees and senior management, as well as shareholders, Québec subsidiaries and unions belonging to the Énergir family.

Les Cuisines Solidaires has engaged Québec restaurant owners to cook more than 1.6 million meals for people affected by food insecurity. The goal is to help both the less fortunate, whose difficulties have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as restaurant owners and workers, who receive $1 for each meal prepared. The funds raised by Énergir will be directed specifically to small restaurant owners who are facing significant challenges keeping their businesses afloat.

"Énergir is already very active in the community, but the particular situation that society is facing has made us want to do more. While corporate donations were made to several emergency funds at the beginning of the pandemic, the success of this remarkable initiative is entirely due to the men and women behind Énergir! We are proud of their involvement and thank them for answering the call so quickly," says Stéphanie Trudeau, Énergir's Executive Vice President, Québec.

"Since the launch of the campaign, the response from the Énergir family has been incredible. In the kitchen, a lit stove brings light, warmth and comfort. Today, 144,000 stoves are shining brightly thanks to this wonderful show of solidarity! I would like to thank all the employees and partners for their generosity. What a great way to continue this long-standing partnership," points out Jean-François Archambault, CEO and Founder of La Tablée des Chefs.

For full details on Les Cuisines Solidaires or to join the movement, click here.

To learn more about Énergir's community involvement in connection with COVID-19, click here.

About Énergir

With more than $8 billion in assets, Énergir is a diversified energy company whose mission is to find increasingly sustainable ways to meet the energy needs of its 525,000 customers and the communities it serves. In Québec, it is the leading natural gas distribution company and also produces, through its subsidiaries, electricity from wind power. Through its subsidiaries in the United States, the company operates in 15 states where it produces electricity from hydraulic, wind and solar sources, while serving as the leading electricity distributor and the sole natural gas distributor in Vermont. Énergir values energy efficiency and invests both resources and efforts in innovative energy projects such as renewable natural gas and liquefied and compressed natural gas. Through its subsidiaries, it also provides a variety of energy services. Énergir aspires to become the partner of choice for those striving for a better energy future.

SOURCE Énergir

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/11/c7198.html