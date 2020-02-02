2 Energy Giants With High-Yield Stocks

It is hard to find good high-yield dividend stocks when the S&P 500 Index is trading near all-time highs and offers up a miserly 1.75% yield. But Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.B) and Enterprise Products Products (NYSE: EPD) both have 6%-plus yields, and a lot of promise. Here's why you should take a second look at these out-of-favor energy stocks today.

With a roughly $220 billion market cap, Royal Dutch Shell is one of the largest integrated energy companies on the planet. Its business spans from the oil well to the gas pump, with a whole lot in between. The European company's size and reach are important, because they mean that Shell can put money to work where it sees the best opportunities. And when one portion of the company is struggling, there are other areas that will likely be doing better to help offset the pain. That's valuable, since Shell's core products, oil and natural gas, are commodities prone to volatile price swings.

