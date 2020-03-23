2 hours ago
China’s crude oil imports surpassed 10 million barrels per day in 2019
7 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Week Ahead – 3/23/2020
9 hours ago
Talos Energy Announces Additional Budget Reductions And Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
9 hours ago
DCP Midstream Announces distribution, capital, and cost reductions.
20 hours ago
Coronavirus crisis could slow the rate of energy transition, Rystad says
24 hours ago
Statement of Support for Ohio Actions to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

March 23, 2020 - 9:16 AM EDT
 March 23, 2020 - 9:16 AM EDT
2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

In volatile times, a steady regular dividend income is a big relief. It's also the time when you get stocks at bargain prices. Yields of two such energy stocks -- Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) -- have become more attractive after their recent fall. The gas-focused players are getting crushed due to the novel coronavirus and lower oil prices, though these should not get impacted as much.

Kinder Morgan has learned how to survive in lower commodity prices the hard way. After it was forced to slash dividends at the end of 2015, the company has taken significant steps to reduce its leverage and commodity price exposure. Kinder Morgan has reduced its net debt by around $10 billion in the past five years. A significant portion of the company's cash flows are now backed by long-term take-or-pay contracts. At the same time, it is growing earnings steadily, driven by higher natural gas transport volumes.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (March 23, 2020 - 9:16 AM EDT)

