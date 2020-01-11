2 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy in January

As the world increasingly replaces fossil fuels with renewables to cut both greenhouse gas emissions and energy costs, plenty of savvy investors are looking to cash in on the clean energy growth story.

In a recently released report titled Renewables 2019, the International Energy Agency projected that global renewable power capacity will grow by a staggering 50% between 2019 and 2024, led by solar photovoltaics, which are expected to account for 60% of that growth. On the demand side, renewable energy sources are forecast to generate 30% of total worldwide power by 2024, up from 26% currently. That humongous potential provides some compelling opportunities for investors.

You're unlikely to go wrong if you look for companies that are making conscious efforts to expand their clean energy footprints while remaining committed to shareholders. With those criteria in mind, I believe NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) are among the top renewable energy stocks you can buy in January.

