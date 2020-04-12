13 hours ago
2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Avoid and 1 to Consider Buying

 April 12, 2020
2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Avoid and 1 to Consider Buying

Midstream companies Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD)Western Midstream Partners (NYSE: WES), and Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) all pay double-digit-yielding distributions right now because of the volatility and uncertainty in the energy markets. While those sky-high payouts seem alluring, the market has questions about their sustainability, given the massive decline in energy demand as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

All three could be at risk if energy demand falls for a prolonged period. However, one is much more durable than the others, which makes it the only option worth the consideration of yield-seeking investors right now.

