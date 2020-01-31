2019 Study: The Fuel & Energy Complex of Russia - Results, Trends and Development Prospects (2018-2021)

In 2018, the fuel and energy complex of Russia reached record performance indicators: the volumes of production and export of oil, gas, coal, and electricity hit many years' highs. Significant changes have occurred in the field of state regulation (completion of the tax maneuver in the oil industry, changes in the rules of the wholesale market for electric energy and capacity).



Despite the limitation of oil production in the transaction with OPEC in the first half of the year, investment activity in all sectors of the fuel and energy sector is growing: implementation of projects for the development of new fields, shelf exploration, and production continue amid restrictions on the import of equipment and technologies due to sanctions.



However, US sanctions introduced in August 2018 covering the Russian oil refining industry for the first time caused risks for many refinery modernization projects relying on imported technologies.

The study characterizes the production, financial and investment indicators of industries and companies in the fuel and energy sector in dynamics, describes key investment projects and aggregates milestones (mergers and acquisitions, commissioning of production facilities, international projects, resignations, and appointments) in the oil, gas, coal and electric power industries.

Based on these data, a forecast is formed for the development of the fuel and energy complex of the Russian Federation and separately the oil, gas and coal industries, as well as the electric power industry for the period up to 2021. The research results are effectively used by leading energy and engineering companies, as well as banks and leasing companies for strategic and operational planning, as well as for industry analysis.



Purpose of the Study

Analysis of the status and development trends for the fuel and energy complex as a whole and for industries (oil, gas, coal, electricity)

Ratings of companies by oil production and refining, gas production and processing, coal mining, as well as a rating of generating companies by electricity production

Description of the dynamics and development trends in the fuel and energy sector by describing its milestones

Identification and description of major ongoing investment projects

Presentation of state regulation

Key Topics Covered



Part I. FEC Performance Indicators

1.1. GDP Dynamics and Breakdown

1.2. Volume of Fuel and Electric Power Sectors

1.3. Investment in FEC

1.4. Lending to FEC Companies

1.5. International Business: Export

1.6. Oil and Gas Budget Revenues



Part II. FEC Milestones

2.1. Government Regulation

2.2. M&A Deals

2.3. Resignations and Appointments



Part III. Situation in FEC Branches

3.1. Situation in the Oil Industry

3.1.1. Oil Production

3.1.2. Oil Processing and Export

3.1.3. Production and Export of Oil Products

3.1.4. Landmark Events of the Branch

3.1.5. Major Investment Projects in the Oil Production and Transportation

3.1.6. Major Investment Projects in the Oil Processing

3.1.8. Ratings of Oil Companies

3.1.9. Company Profiles of Rosneft Oil Company PJSC, Lukoil PJSC, Gazprom Neft, PJSC Tatneft PJSC

3.2. Situation in the Gas Industry

3.2.1. Gas Production and Consumption

3.2.2. Gas Export

3.2.3. Gas Processing and LNG Production

3.2.4. Landmark Events of the Branch

3.2.5. Major Investment Projects in the Gas Production

3.2.6. Major Investment Projects in the Gas Processing

3.2.7. Ratings of Gas Companies

3.3. Situation in the Coal Industry

3.3.1. Coal Production

3.3.2. Coal Washing and Export

3.3.3. Supplies of Coal to the Internal Market

3.3.4. Landmark Events of the Branch

3.3.5. Major Investment Projects of the Coal Industry

3.3.6. Ratings of Coal Companies

3.4. Situation in the Electric Power Industry

3.4.1. Electric Power Production and Consumption

3.4.2. Average Prices of Electric Power and Energy Resources

3.4.3. Indebtedness of Consumers

3.4.4. Landmark Events of the Branch

3.4.5. Major Investment Projects in the Electric Power Industry

3.4.6. Ratings of Electric Power Companies

3.4.7. Company Profiles of INTER RAO PJSC, Rushydro PJSC, Rosenergoatom JSC, Gazprom Energoholding LLC

Companies Mentioned



Gazprom Energoholding

Gazpromneft

Inter RAO

Kuzbassrazrezugol

Lukoil

Novatek

Rosenergoatom

Rosneft

RusHydro

SUEK

Surgutneftegaz

Tatneft

