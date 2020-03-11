2020-2021 Budget: A tangible financial commitment to develop Québec's renewable natural gas sector

MONTRÉAL, March 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Énergir applauds the budgetary measures tabled by Finance Minister Éric Girard, encouraging the development of Québec's renewable natural gas (RNG) sector. The 2020–2021 budget devotes $70 million to support RNG production and distribution up to 2022.

In March 2019, the government passed a regulation setting the minimum quantity of RNG to be delivered by natural gas distributors at 1% in 2020, and 5% in 2025.

"This financial commitment is tangible support for RNG production projects in development and sends a positive message for the completion of future projects that will allow Québec to leverage the environmental benefits of recovering organic waste," said Stéphanie Trudeau, Executive Vice President, Québec.

To scale down the environmental footprint of the natural gas it distributes, Énergir is actively promoting the RNG sector to offer a competitive renewable energy solution to customers seeking to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time, it is working to increase the savings generated by its energy efficiency programs, which allow customers to lower their consumption.

About Énergir

With more than $8 billion in assets, Énergir is a diversified energy company whose mission is to find increasingly sustainable ways to meet the energy needs of its 525,000 customers and the communities it serves. In Québec, it is the leading natural gas distribution company and also produces, through its subsidiaries, electricity from wind power. Through its subsidiaries in the United States, the company operates in 15 states where it produces electricity from hydraulic, wind and solar sources, while serving as the leading electricity distributor and the sole natural gas distributor in Vermont. Énergir values energy efficiency and invests both resources and efforts in innovative energy projects such as renewable natural gas and liquefied and compressed natural gas. Through its subsidiaries, it also provides a variety of energy services. Énergir aspires to become the partner of choice for those striving for a better energy future.

