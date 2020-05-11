May 11, 2020 - 5:00 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

2020 Global Acetylene Gas Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Acetylene Gas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global acetylene gas market is currently witnessing stable growth. Acetylene is a colourless combustible gas that is produced through the combination of calcium carbonate and water. It can also be generated using hydrocarbons, such as coal, crude oil and naphtha, and becomes highly explosive when it is liquefied, compressed, heated or mixed with air. This gas is most commonly used as an intermediate for the manufacturing of chemicals and cutting and welding functions in metalworking applications. It is also used for the manufacturing of commercial dry-cell batteries and acetylic alcohols and finds extensive applications across various industries, including chemical, automotive, transportation, aerospace and pharmaceutical. The market is primarily being driven by the significant growth in the chemical industry, along with rapid industrialization across the globe. Owing to its high flame-temperature properties, acetylene gas is extensively used for various metalworking applications, including oxyacetylene cutting, heat treating, soldering, brazing and welding. In comparison to the traditionally used oxygen-based fuels, the combination of oxyacetylene provides faster piercing and preheating. This offers improved cutting quality, speed and cut initiation time, thereby leading to enhanced efficiency and widespread utilization of the gas across industries. Furthermore, acetylene gas is also utilized for the synthesis of various chemicals, such as acetic anhydride, acetic acid and acetaldehyde. Apart from this, it finds applications in the glass and materials processing industries for carbon coating as it aids in creating lubrication between the material surfaces. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities focused on generating the gas from biogas and other bio-based fuels, are also providing a boost to the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025. Key Questions Answered in This Report: How has the global acetylene gas market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the production method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global acetylene gas market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 2.1 Objectives of the Study 2.2 Stakeholders 2.3 Data Sources 2.3.1 Primary Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Sources 2.4 Market Estimation 2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach 2.4.2 Top-Down Approach 2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction 4.1 Overview 4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Acetylene Gas Market 5.1 Market Overview 5.2 Market Performance 5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Production Method 6.1 Calcium Carbide 6.1.1 Market Trends 6.1.2 Market Forecast 6.2 Hydrocarbon Pyrolysis 6.2.1 Market Trends 6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application 7.1 Chemical Synthesis 7.2 Welding and Cutting 7.3 Metal Fabrication 7.4 Others 8 Market Breakup by Region 8.1 North America 8.2 Asia Pacific 8.3 Europe 8.4 Latin America 8.5 Middle East and Africa 9 SWOT Analysis 9.1 Overview 9.2 Strengths 9.3 Weaknesses 9.4 Opportunities 9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis 11.1 Overview 11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers 11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 11.4 Degree of Competition 11.5 Threat of New Entrants 11.6 Threat of Substitutes 12 Price Indicators 13 Competitive Landscape 13.1 Market Structure 13.2 Key Players 13.3 Profiles of Key Players 13.3.1 Airgas 13.3.2 BASF SE 13.3.3 China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation 13.3.4 Gulf Cyro 13.3.5 Hebei Xingyu Chemical Co. Ltd. 13.3.6 Ilmo Products Company 13.3.7 Linde Aktiengesellschaft 13.3.8 Praxair Inc. 13.3.9 Shandong Xinlong Group Co. Ltd. 13.3.10 Suzhou Jinhong Gas Co. Ltd. 13.3.11 The Dow Chemical Company 13.3.12 Toho Acetylene For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v9wdda. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005385/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





