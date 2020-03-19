2020 Innovations in Soil Amendments, Bioprocesses and Biofuels - Provides Intelligence on Technologies, Processes and Strategic Insights of Industries Involving Bioprocessing - ResearchAndMarkets.com

This edition of the Industrial Bioprocessing TOE features trends and innovations in soil amendments including bio-pesticides and eco-friendly fertilizers. It also provides intelligence on the use of fermentation technology for the production of plant-based proteins.

The TOE features innovations based on the new developments in cell culturing techniques required for meat production. Additionally, the TOE provides intelligence on innovative ways to expedite antibody production, and on real-time monitoring of bioprocesses. The TOE also focuses on innovations that are based on cost-effective water purification, utilization of catalysts and algae to convert biomass into fuel and biodegradable self powered flexible electronics.

The Industrial Bioprocessing TOE provides intelligence on technologies, processes and strategic insights of industries involving bioprocessing, including innovations in the development and production of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, alternative fuels, chemical feedstocks, food and beverages, and consumer products.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovations in Soil Amendments, Bioprocesses, and Biofuels

Novel Technology for Producing Biopesticides

Plant-based Protein Produced From Fermentation Technology

Innovative Cell Culturing Technique for Meat Production

Compact, Flexible, and Automated Multi-bioreactor Platform

High Throughput Flow Cytometer System to Expedite Antibody Production

In-line and Real-time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer

Producing PHA Bioplastics from Organic Waste

Algae-based Renewable Crude Oil

High Efficiency Conversion of Biomass into Fuel Sources Using Optimized Catalyst

Biodegradable Piezoelectric Nano Generator

Decentralized and Renewable Energy Powered Water Purification Systems

Eco-Friendly Soil Amendments Recovered from Scandinavian Wastewater Treatment Plants

