2020 Insights into the Polypropylene Global Market – Featuring Lyondellbasell, Sinopec & Sabic Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global polypropylene market was worth $126.03 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% and reach $192.33 billion by 2023.

Polypropylene Market Global Report 2020 from the author provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global polypropylene (PP) market.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider polypropylene (pp) market, and compares it with other markets.

The polypropylene market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific polypropylene market was largest in 2018. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.10%.

The polypropylene market covered in this report is segmented by type into homopolymer, copolymer. It is also segmented by end-use industry into packaging, automotive, consumer products, electrical and electronics, other end-use industry

Rising demand for thermoplastic materials contributed to the growth of the polypropylene market. Due to its unique chemical properties, thermoplastic materials can be recycled and remolded without affecting its physical properties. Thus, making thermoplastic materials much useful in many applications such as clothing, packaging, food and beverages. Additionally, they are also used in heavy duty applications such as aerospace, military and medical industries. For instance, in 2017, according to 'AZO Materials', the demand for thermoplastic materials has increased globally with more than 100 million tons of thermoplastic materials being used in various applications. The rising demand for thermoplastic materials increased the demand for polypropylene market thereby driving the market.

Variations in the prices of raw materials such as crude oil prices have always been a major challenge in the polypropylene market. Fluctuating crude oil prices increases the operating expense affecting the bottom line of manufacturing companies in this market. For instance, in 2018, according to the Business Standard', polypropylene became costlier by 4.6% due to rising oil prices. Crude oil is the main source of petrochemicals as plastics are produced primarily from petroleum products and therefore crude oil prices are one of the key factors affecting plastic costs, making them very volatile. Volatile prices thereby have a negative impact on the polypropylene market, affecting the market's growth.

