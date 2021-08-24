3 hours ago
2021 & Beyond: More Energy, Less Carbon
in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Feature Stories / Whitepapers   by

Oil & Gas 360

Amidst a global energy transition, the oil and gas industry faces societal and environmental pressure to clarify its role in a low-carbon future. Yet at the same time the IEA expects global energy demand to increase by 4.6% in 2021.

2021 & Beyond: More Energy, Less Carbon- oil and gas 360

Download the latest Reuters market report: The Future of the Oil and Gas Sector, which determines if there is scope for O&G companies to lead the energy transition through the deployment of existing skills, resources, and knowledge.

Get your copy here: https://bit.ly/37pH8nj

The report also covers how the industry can address the dual challenge of meeting global energy demand whilst reducing emissions, improving production sustainability, explores future opportunities such as offshore renewables, hydrogen and how to overcome the barriers to change.

