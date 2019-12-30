$24.9Bn Power Rental Market Forecasts, 2020-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Power Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power rental market size reached US$ 15.2 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 24.9 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during 2020-2025.

The rising demand for uninterrupted power supply along with rapid industrialization across the globe are the key factors driving the market growth. The increasing instances of unreliable power supply generated through small-scale power grids and limited access to the main transmission network has catalysed the demand for rental generators across the utility and manufacturing industries.

Furthermore, there is a growing requirement for scalable rental equipment that can overcome the problems associated with voltage sags & swells, and power outages. Additionally, rising awareness regarding the benefits of outsourcing power equipment is also impacting the market positively. Power rental systems enable consumers to obtain equipment according to their requirements in a cost-effective manner.

Moreover, the implementation of favourable government initiatives to expand metro and airport networks, along with the construction of hotels and shopping malls, are further increasing the demand for power rental across both the developed and emerging nations.

Other factors, including the adoption of natural gas-based power generators and the increasing deployment of renewables as an alternative power source to reduce carbon emissions, are projected to drive the market further.

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Generator

Transformer

Load Bank

Others

Breakup by Fuel Type:

Diesel

Natural Gas

Others

Diesel currently is the most popular fuel type across the globe, owing to its higher energy density as compared to natural gas.

Breakup by Power Rating:

Up to 50 kW

51 -500 kW

501 -2,500 kW

Above 2,500 kW

The 501 -2,500 kW power rating segment dominates the market.

Breakup by Application:

Peak Shaving

Standby Power

Base Load/Continuous Power

At present, base load/continuous power represents the leading application segment.

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Events

Construction

Mining

Others

The utility industry accounts for the majority of the market share.

Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

North America exhibits a clear dominance in the market, holding the largest market share.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market, with some of the key players being Aggreko Plc, Caterpillar, Inc., Atlas Copco Group, Cummins, Inc., United Rentals, Inc., HIMOINSA S.L., Horizon Acquisition (Horizon Power Systems), The Hertz Corporation, Generac Power Systems, Wacker Neuson SE, Wrtsil Oyj Abp, Speedy Hire Plc, Smart Energy Solutions (SES), and SoEnergy International, Inc.

