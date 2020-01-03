$3.6 Billion Triple Offset Butterfly Valve Market: Analysis and Forecast Report 2019-2025

The global triple offset butterfly valve market is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1%.
The rising need for tight shutoff, light in wieght, high pressure handling capacity with lower installation cost in critical processes, growing demand for energy & power generation in Asia Pacific, increasing adoption of valves in oil & gas industry, and growing urbanization are the major driving factors for the market's growth during the forecast period.
Growing industrialization in developing economies, rising use of 3D printing in manufacturing valves, need for valve replacement, and focus of valve manufacturers to offer improved customer service are among the other factors fueling the growth of the triple offset butterfly market. However, lack of standardized certifications and government policies is likely to hinder the growth of the triple offset butterfly market in the future.
Burkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany), Emerson (US), Flowserve (US), IMI plc (UK), Curtiss Wright (US), Trillium Flow Technologies (Weir Group) (US), Cameron - Schlumberger (US), Metso Corporation (Finland), Crane Co. (US), KITZ Corporation are among the major players in the triple offset butterfly valve market.
Stainless Steel to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
Steel offers efficient mechanical properties and good resistance to stress corrosion and sulfides. Carbon steel offers high- and low-temperature strength. Carbon steel valves can be used in many locations where extreme pressure and extreme temperature make other materials unusable. Carbon steel is used in the manufacturing of various types of triple offset butterfly valves. Also, the rising demand for high-quality triple offset butterfly valves in food & beverages and chemicals industries to mitigate the threat of contamination will drive the market for stainless steel triple offset butterfly valves during the forecast period.
>3 to 10 sized triple offset butterfly valves to hold largest markt share during the forecast period
Triple offset butterfly valves sized >3-10 are the most widely manufactured valves; these valves held the largest market share in 2018 and are expected to be the largest share holder during the forecast period also. These valves are selected on the basis of flow pressure, noise, media, and vibration. These valves are mostly used in industries such as chemicals, oil & gas, energy & power, and water & wastewater treatment because of their efficient working mechanisms. Typically, these valves require less maintenance time and are easy to replace.
APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period
APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rapid population growth and urbanization in developing economies, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India have prompted speedy development of several industries, such as energy & power, water & wastewater treatment, construction, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas, which, in turn, will upsurge the demand for triple offset butterfly valves.
6 Industry Trends 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Value Chain Analysis
7 Triple Offset Butterfly Valves, By Material 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Carbon Steel 7.3 Stainless Steel 7.4 Alloy Based 7.5 Others
8 Triple Offset Butterfly Valve Market, By Size 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Up to 10 8.3 >10 to 25 8.4 >25 to 50 8.5 > 50
9 Triple Offset Butterfly Valves, By Application 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Oil & Gas 9.3 Energy & Power 9.4 Water and Wastewater Treatment 9.5 Food & Beverages 9.6 Metals and Mining 9.7 Chemicals 9.8 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare 9.9 Building & Construction 9.10 Paper and Pulp 9.11 Others
10 Triple Offset Butterfly Valve Market, By Region 10.1 North America 10.1.1 US 10.1.2 Canada 10.1.3 Mexico 10.2 Europe 10.2.1 UK 10.2.2 Germany 10.2.3 France 10.2.4 Italy 10.2.5 Rest of Europe 10.3 Asia-Pacific 10.3.1 China 10.3.2 Japan 10.3.3 South Korea 10.3.4 India 10.3.5 Rest of APAC 10.4 RoW 10.4.1 South America 10.4.2 Middle East 10.4.3 Africa