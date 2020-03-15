22 hours ago
3 Energy Stocks to Consider Buying Amid the Oil Market Carnage

March 15, 2020 - 11:20 AM EDT
 March 15, 2020 - 11:20 AM EDT
3 Energy Stocks to Consider Buying Amid the Oil Market Carnage

This past week has been a brutal one for the markets. Nearly everything has plunged deeply into the red, with the energy sector among the hardest hit, fueled by a historic sell-off in the oil market

The oil price plunge -- driven by dual shocks to demand from the COVID-19 outbreak and supply from OPEC's price war with Russia -- will negatively affect oil companies. However, some are in a better position to weather this storm than others. Three that stand out are pipeline giants Enbridge (NYSE: ENB)Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). Here's why investors might want to consider buying one of these energy companies even though industry conditions currently look bleak.

Source: Motley Fool (March 15, 2020 - 11:20 AM EDT)

