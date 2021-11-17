1 hour ago
Biden asks FTC to investigate ‘illegal conduct’ by oil, gas companies as prices surge
2 hours ago
U.S. offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal
3 hours ago
Rosneft says OPEC under-investment could lead to $120 oil in 2022
4 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 2.1 million barrels
21 hours ago
Permian shale output expected to set a record in December
22 hours ago
Oil and gas giants hit back at climate critics, say they’re leaders in energy transition

3 Natural Gas Stocks That Look Like Great Buys

in 360 Company Releases   by
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.