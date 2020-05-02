20 hours ago
EnergyNet Indigo – SCOOP / STACK Opportunity 308 Well Package (ORRI, RI and Non-Operated WI) plus Leasehold and Minerals
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package (Producing MI/RI) located in Burleson County, Texas
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their Eagle Ford Shale Opportunity 6 Well Package
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-1-2020
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 2 Well Package
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package

3 Reasons I’d Avoid These High-Yielding Energy Stocks Right Now

 May 2, 2020 - 1:10 PM EDT
The oil market has unraveled this year. Crude oil prices briefly went into negative territory because speculators couldn't find space to store oil in light of cratering demand from the COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, several energy companies have already filed for bankruptcy, while many others will probably join them in the coming months. These issues have put tremendous pressure on energy stocks.

One subsector that has taken it on the chin is energy master limited partnerships (MLPs), especially those focused on gathering and processing oil and gas. Most have sold-off sharply, which has pushed the yields on their dividends up to eye-popping territory, with many offering investors an alluring double-digit payout.

However, as enticing as these income streams might seem, investors are better off avoiding these entities for now. Here are three reasons they're too risky.

Source: Motley Fool (May 2, 2020 - 1:10 PM EDT)

