3 Reasons Not to Buy Oil ETFs Like USO

 April 22, 2020 - 8:33 AM EDT
Oil prices have gone haywire this week. U.S. crude oil futures contracts plummeted more than 300% on Monday, crashing into negative territory. Some of those contracts would go on to explode higher on Tuesday, more than tripling in value. This unprecedented extreme volatility has speculators wanting a piece of that action.

One of the few ways they can participate in the Wild West of the crude oil market is through oil ETFs like the United States Oil Fund (NYSEMKT: USO) or the iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEMKT: OIL). But these trading vehicles aren't suitable for investment. Here are three reasons investors should steer clear of oil price ETFs.

