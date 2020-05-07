24 mins ago
3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now

 May 7, 2020 - 11:01 AM EDT
Crashing crude oil prices have weighed on most energy stocks, including pipeline companies that are relatively immune to fluctuations in volumes and pricing. Because of that, many sell for dirt-cheap prices these days. Three that stand out are Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI)Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB), and ONEOK (NYSE: OKE).

Shares of Kinder Morgan have tumbled about 30% this year and currently trade for around $15 apiece. Weighing on the stock is the impact the oil market downturn will have on the company's cash flow. In Kinder Morgan's estimation, the current challenges facing its customers will ding its cash flow by about 10% this year, compared to its initial forecast.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (May 7, 2020 - 11:01 AM EDT)

