23 mins ago
Putin’s pledge for more supply can’t stop Europe’s gas price surge
1 hour ago
Energy crisis could threaten global economic recovery, says IEA
2 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 81 Bcf
2 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 6.1 million barrels
2 hours ago
Oil prices rally as IEA sees gas shortages boosting crude demand
21 hours ago
Halliburton introduces iStar Intelligent Drilling and Logging Platform

3 Stocks to Buy to Ride Higher Electricity Demand in Q4

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.