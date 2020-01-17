3 Top Energy ETFs to Buy for 2020

Energy has been a tough place for investors in recent years, as the prices of crude oil and natural gas have remained extremely low for a long time. Despite some potentially bullish signs, including rising tension in the Middle East, energy stocks have had a tough time holding their own, let alone keeping up with the big gains in the rest of the market.

Yet some investors believe that 2020 might be the year that energy starts to take off. If that's the case, then you'll want to know which investments are most likely to take advantage of more favorable conditions in the sector. The following three exchange-traded funds (ETFs) take different angles on the energy industry, but they all stand to benefit from higher prices.

Energy ETF

Continue reading