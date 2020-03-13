20 hours ago
Lonestar announces bolstered hedge positions
21 hours ago
Validere Raises $15M USD Series A Funding led by Wing VC to Accelerate Supply Chain Efficiencies in the Energy Industry
22 hours ago
Contango Oil and Gas Company provides an operational update
22 hours ago
Murphy Oil Corporation Announces 35 Percent Capital Expenditure Reduction For 2020
23 hours ago
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
23 hours ago
Devon Energy Reduces 2020 Capital Spending and Provides Financial Update

3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

 March 13, 2020 - 6:14 AM EDT
3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

The oil market fell into complete disarray following the decision by Russia and OPEC to start a price war. The oil price decline seen on the first business day following OPEC's announcement that it would materially cut the prices it charges was nothing short of brutal.

The ultimate goal of this war, however, is to kill the U.S. shale boom, not to permanently push oil prices lower. Whether the effort is successful or not remains to be seen, but the near-term pain for investors is likely to be very real. And this might just be an opportunity for contrarians to pick up some incredible bargains, if they stick to the companies built to survive in a highly cyclical commodity market like oil. Here are three to look at today.

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is one of the largest integrated energy majors on planet Earth. It has been using weak oil prices to invest on the cheap in new production, with plans to spend as much as $35 billion a year through 2025. A big chunk of that has been earmarked for onshore U.S. oil investment. Management estimates that this investment can make a 10% return with oil as low as $35 a barrel, a proposition that is going to be tested.

Source: Motley Fool (March 13, 2020 - 6:14 AM EDT)

