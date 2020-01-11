3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

Crude oil prices rebounded last year, with the U.S. benchmark price, WTI, rallying nearly 35%. That recovery, however, didn't fuel similar gains in energy stocks. The iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, an exchange-traded fund that holds more than 50 U.S.-focused oil stocks, only gained about 8% last year.

Because of that, several oil stocks look compelling these days. Three that stand out as top buys right now are upstream oil and gas producer Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG), master limited partnership (MLP) Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA), and refiner Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC).

