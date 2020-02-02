360 Digital Closing Bell 4-29-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail. This already shaping up to be a wild week with interesting news and great interviews! This is the best 5 min summary for the energy finance news.
We cover some key points the stock rally and we just released our interview the experts from Sproule. The link to the interview is below.
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Sproule – The oil and gas demand curve looking up with increased road traffic.
Remember - we do not offer investment advice, but rather entertainment and knowledge.