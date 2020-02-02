360 Digital Closing Bell 4-28-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail. This already shaping up to be a wild week with interesting news and great interviews! This is the best 5 min summary for the energy finance news.
We cover some key points on the Haynes and Boone, Aegis and EnerCom Weekly Energy Tracker.
- Price for June contract -the negative was for the May contract from Cushing
- Possibly full at the Cushing oil store
- PADD 3 is also at a 5 year high, but does not include SPR
- Interest Rates are in a forward curve but could increase based on market influence and potential inflation
- Good management teams will review their goals, and cross check against the market.
- Black Rock had raised 5.1 billion for the power and infrastructure fund. They exceeded the hard cap by 1.6 billion
- Earnings are coming with de-listings, low prices and market influences.
Remember - we do not offer investment advice, but rather entertainment and knowledge.