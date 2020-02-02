33 seconds ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-28-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  This already shaping up to be a wild week with interesting news and great interviews! This is the best 5 min summary for the energy finance news.

We cover some key points on the Haynes and Boone, Aegis and EnerCom Weekly Energy Tracker.


Some key points this week by the Haynes and Boone, Aegis and EnerCom team.

  • Price for June contract -the negative was for the May contract from Cushing
  • Possibly full at the Cushing oil store
  • PADD 3 is also at a 5 year high, but does not include SPR
  • Interest Rates are in a forward curve but could increase based on market influence and potential inflation
  • Good management teams will review their goals, and cross check against the market.
  • Black Rock had raised 5.1 billion for the power and infrastructure fund. They exceeded the hard cap by 1.6 billion
  • Earnings are coming with de-listings, low prices and market influences.

Remember - we do not offer investment advice, but rather entertainment and knowledge.


