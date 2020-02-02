360 Digital Closing Bell 4-22-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail. To day was a wild day for news! This is the best 5 min summary for the energy finance news.

Great information today on the entire market, and what will happen next month.

Michael's plot to store oil in his bath tub just got bigger. Stu found a slightly used oil tanker for $17M, and our ROI is great!

Silver Bow - Best performing stock in the Permian today. - Our theme - Good management - Good numbers.

Oil up - market liked President Trumps orders to defend international shipping. Also Saudi is having to re-route tankers.

Remember - we do not offer investment advice, but rather entertainment and knowledge.

