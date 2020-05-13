360 Digital Closing Bell 5-13-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail. The best 5 min summary of the energy markets. There is a down day in the market, but we have a draw down on crude inventory.
The international news desk has some information on Canada wanting to sell the industrial rare earth minerals to the US. Buying from Canada is a great thing!
Show Notes:
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Locus Bio-Energy – What is green, supports ESG, and has a 10 year tax deduction?
Canadians want to seize opportunity in Critical Minerals
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Sproule –There is a silver lining in North American Natural Gas, you just need to know where to look.
Transcript: * "Its more like a guideline" - Capt Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean .*Automatically transcribed by Trint - may contain grammatical errors. - uploading shortly....