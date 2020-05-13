4 mins ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-13-2020
1 hour ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Sproule –There is a silver lining in North American Natural Gas, you just need to know where to look.
4 hours ago
Canadians want to seize opportunity in Critical Minerals
21 hours ago
EarthRenew Announces Upgrades to the Power Production Capabilities of its On-Site 4.0 MW Turbine
23 hours ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 05-12-2020
23 hours ago
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Sproule

360 Digital Closing Bell 5-13-2020

in Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Crude Oil Storage / Energy News / Featured Interviews / Finance   by

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 5 min summary of the energy markets. There is a down day in the market, but we have a draw down on crude inventory.

The international news desk has some information on Canada wanting to sell the industrial rare earth minerals to the US. Buying from Canada is a great thing! 


Show Notes: 

Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Locus Bio-Energy – What is green, supports ESG, and has a 10 year tax deduction?

Canadians want to seize opportunity in Critical Minerals

Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Sproule –There is a silver lining in North American Natural Gas, you just need to know where to look.

Transcript: * "Its more like a guideline" - Capt Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean .*Automatically transcribed by Trint - may contain grammatical errors.  - uploading shortly....



Tags: ,
Legal Notice