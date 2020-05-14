24 seconds ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-14-2020
Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 5 min summary of the energy markets. There is a down day in the market, but we have a draw down on crude inventory.

India has a new LNG terminal coming on line with 4 more in the works. Large amount of LNG demand in India



