360 Digital Closing Bell 5-15-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail. The best 7 min summary of the energy markets. There is a down day in the market, but we have a draw down on crude inventory.
Out of the Leviathan gas field has a new Natural Gas agreement with Israel, Cyprus, and Greece will cause some issues with the Russian Natural Gas pipeline demand.
Show Notes:
Will the Eastern Mediterranean pipeline deal create a regional energy hub?
Transcript: * "Its more like a guideline" - Capt Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean .*Automatically transcribed by Trint - may contain grammatical errors. - uploading shortly....