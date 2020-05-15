15 seconds ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-15-2020
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-15-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 7 min summary of the energy markets. There is a down day in the market, but we have a draw down on crude inventory.

Out of the Leviathan gas field has a new Natural Gas agreement with Israel, Cyprus, and Greece will cause some issues with the Russian Natural Gas pipeline demand. 



Show Notes: 

