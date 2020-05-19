2 mins ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-19-2020
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: WolfePak Software
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Ajax Analytics – ESG is a defining factor for oil and gas companies survival
Exide Technologies Announces Comprehensive Strategy to Position Businesses for Long-Term Sustainable and Profitable Growth
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Ajax Analytics
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-18-2020

The Great Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 7 min summary of the energy markets. This is an up day in the market.

OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia have to cut production as they can not stand the lower price.


Show Notes: 

Column: Successful OPEC+ output deal fits a pattern – Kemp

