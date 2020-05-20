28 seconds ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-20-2020
54 mins ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Wolfepak -Oilfield automation is not an option for corporate survival.
2 hours ago
IEA: New renewable energy to decline for the first time in 20 years
2 hours ago
Citigroup launches new ESG investment banking group
4 hours ago
Global demand for natural gas will drop 2% in 2020 as COVID-19 lockdowns take toll
5 hours ago
The number of active U.S. crude oil and natural gas rigs is at the lowest point on record

360 Digital Closing Bell 5-20-2020

in Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Crude Oil Storage / Energy News / Featured Interviews / Finance / Natural Gas News   by

The Great Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 7 min summary of the energy markets. This is an up day in the market.

Rystad Energy posting that there will be a world wide 2% reduction in demand for natural gas. 


Show Notes: 

Global demand for natural gas will drop 2% in 2020 as COVID-19 lockdowns take toll

Transcript: * "Its more like a guideline" - Capt Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean .*Automatically transcribed by Trint - may contain grammatical errors.  - uploading shortly....



Tags: ,
Legal Notice