360 Digital Closing Bell 5-26-2020
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Netherland, Sewell Discusses Reservoir Implications of Shut-In Wells
EQT Announces closing of asset sale and strategic volume curtailment
Gathering limits make it a ‘great time to be building a pipeline:’ Alberta Minister Sonya Savage
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 5-25-2020
Hillcrest Re-Starts Oil Production Early

360 Digital Closing Bell 5-26-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 6 min summary of the energy markets.  

 Interesting day in the markets - demand is up! 

International News Desk: - Alberta’s energy minister says it’s a good time to build a pipeline because public health restrictions limit protests against them. - story below.


Show Notes: 

