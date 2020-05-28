51 seconds ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-28-2020
Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 6 min summary of the energy markets.  

Oil down - Securities get pounded, Tech stocks up, nice draw at Cushing. Jobs report down.

Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Netherland, Sewell Discusses Reservoir Implications of Shut-In Wells


