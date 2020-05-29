3 mins ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-29-2020
2 hours ago
The Incoming Glut: Excessive Levels of Heavy Crude Supply in a Saturated Market
15 hours ago
Coal Market 2020-2024 | Development of Smart Cities to Boost Growth | Technavio
23 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Netherland, Sewell Discusses Reservoir Implications of Shut-In Wells
24 hours ago
U.S. renewable energy consumption surpasses coal for the first time in over 130 years
24 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-28-2020

360 Digital Closing Bell 5-29-2020

in Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Crude Oil Storage / Energy News / Featured Interviews / Finance / Natural Gas News   by

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 6 min summary of the energy markets.  

Dow Flat, Crude up $1 - Nat Gas up, 

International News Desk: The Incoming Glut: Excessive Levels of Heavy Crude Supply in a Saturated Market


Show Notes: 

Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Netherland, Sewell Discusses Reservoir Implications of Shut-In Wells


Transcript: * "Its more like a guideline" - Capt Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean .*Automatically transcribed by Trint - may contain grammatical errors.  - uploading shortly....



Tags: , ,
Legal Notice