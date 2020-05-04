26 mins ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-4-2020
4 hours ago
Oil & gas firms grapple with huge debt burden as oil prices crash
9 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 5-4-2020
9 hours ago
Oceaneering Announces Executive and Senior Management Compensation Reductions
9 hours ago
Freeport LNG Achieves Start Of Commercial Operations For Third Liquefaction Train Marking Full, Three Train Commercial Operations
10 hours ago
Pure Acquisition Corp. Announces Business Combination Transaction

360 Digital Closing Bell 5-4-2020

in Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Crude Oil Storage / Energy News / Featured Interviews / Finance   by

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 5 min summary of the energy markets. We cover the the key issues of the day. The international news desk asks the question - How long is the extension cord from Australia to Singapore.

We cover some key points like the oil is up and market down. Show notes are listed below. 


Show Notes: 

A massive renewable energy scheme in Australia has been recommended for environmental approval

Transcript: * "Its more like a guideline" - Capt Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean .*Automatically transcribed by Trint - may contain grammatical errors.  - uploading....



Tags: , , ,
Legal Notice