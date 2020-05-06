31 seconds ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-6-2020
1 hour ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Premier Oilfield Group – Shutting in wells can force companies out of business.
6 hours ago
Enverus -The Path to Recovery Will Follow the Fundamentals
7 hours ago
EnergyNet has been retained by XTO Energy Inc., an ExxonMobil Subsidiary, as the exclusive advisor to assist with the transaction of certain oil and gas properties
8 hours ago
Enable Midstream Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results
17 hours ago
Occidental Petroleum Posts $2.2 Billion Loss in First Quarter, Cuts Budget Again

360 Digital Closing Bell 5-6-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 5 min summary of the energy markets. We cover the the key issues of the day. The international news desk talks about Nigeria and Iraq not following the OPEC+ guidelines, and Tomcat is bottom feeding on the stocks. 

We cover some key points like the oil is up and market down. Show notes are listed below. 


Show Notes: 

Show Notes:



