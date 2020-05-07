17 seconds ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-7-2020
2 hours ago
New WolfePak Software Pumper App Automates Field Data Capture and Analysis for Production and Well Data
4 hours ago
Daily electricity demand impacts from COVID-19 mitigation efforts differ by region
7 hours ago
Texas Economic Activity Sharply Falls in Wake of COVID-19
19 hours ago
CVR Energy Reports First Quarter 2020 Results and Announces Cash Dividend of 40 Cents
19 hours ago
Talos Energy Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial And Operational Results As Well As Updated 2020 Guidance

360 Digital Closing Bell 5-7-2020

in Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Crude Oil Storage / Energy News / Featured Interviews / Finance   by

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 5 min summary of the energy markets. We cover the the key issues of the day. The international news desk talks about the Orion crane ship, and BP. Tomcat is having success bottom feeding on the stocks. 

We cover some key points like the oil is up and market down. Show notes are listed below. 


Show Notes: 

Update Post Wreck Footage: New heavy-lift crane due to work at giant Scottish wind project ‘collapses’

BP revises $5.6 billion Alaska deal after oil price crash

Transcript: * "Its more like a guideline" - Capt Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean .*Automatically transcribed by Trint - may contain grammatical errors.  - uploading shortly....



Tags: , , ,
Legal Notice