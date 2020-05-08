10 mins ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-8-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 5 min summary of the energy markets. The international news desk balanced power plan for South Africa with nuclear and more offshore layoffs.

We cover some key points like the oil is up and the unemployment numbers came out. 


Show Notes: 

Maersk Drilling in new round of layoffs

South Africa / Country Is Ready To Relaunch Nuclear Plans, Says Ministry

Transcript: * "Its more like a guideline" - Capt Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean .*Automatically transcribed by Trint - may contain grammatical errors.  - uploading shortly....



