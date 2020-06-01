20 mins ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 6-1-2020
OPEC supply cut compliance at 74% in May
Petrofac secures Iraq contract extension with Basra Oil Company
EnergyNet has been retained by Mainline Midstream LLC to offer for sale their ~1,100 Miles of Pipeline Interest
EnerVest Energy Institutional Fund XII-WIB, L.P. et al
Ridgewood Infrastructure and Savage Joint Venture Acquire Carolina Marine Terminal

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 6 min summary of the energy markets.  

Nat Gas down, Demand up!  

International News Desk: The incoming imports are going to erode all gains from shut ins. 


Show Notes: 

Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Netherland, Sewell Discusses Reservoir Implications of Shut-In Wells

OPEC supply cut compliance at 74% in May

The extension is for BOC’s long-standing Iraq Crude Oil Export Expansion Project

Exclusive: China snaps up Russia’s expensive Urals oil in thirst for sour barrels

