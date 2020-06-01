360 Digital Closing Bell 6-1-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail. The best 6 min summary of the energy markets.
Nat Gas down, Demand up!
International News Desk: The incoming imports are going to erode all gains from shut ins.
Show Notes:
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Netherland, Sewell Discusses Reservoir Implications of Shut-In Wells
OPEC supply cut compliance at 74% in May
The extension is for BOC’s long-standing Iraq Crude Oil Export Expansion Project
Exclusive: China snaps up Russia’s expensive Urals oil in thirst for sour barrels
