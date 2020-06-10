360 Digital Closing Bell 6-10-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail. The best 8 min summary of the energy markets.
Calm day in the market - Bonanza Creek up all day, and the back to break eaven - S&P 3190.1
Nasdaq 10020.4
Dow 26990
. Stay tuned for "Tanner's Law".
International News Desk: Equinor adding 14 more ships in 2020 powered by LNG
Show Notes:
Goldman traders gain $1 billion in commodities revenue after oil slump
Oil falls below $41 as U.S. inventory rise revives glut worries
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 5.7 million barrels
Equinor testing new LNG-powered shuttle tankers
“Chesapeake Energy Shares Halted By NYSE Amid Reports of Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plans” (CHK)
