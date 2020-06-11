53 seconds ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 6-11-2020
28 mins ago
Putin’s anger over environmental damage may drive modern reforms
7 hours ago
ONEOK Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
7 hours ago
GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Announce Availability of Inaugural Sustainability Reports
7 hours ago
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Diversified Gas & Oil PLC to OTCQX
8 hours ago
Minnesota Power Energizes Great Northern Transmission Line to Move Company Closer to 50 Percent Renewable Energy by 2021

360 Digital Closing Bell 6-11-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 8 min summary of the energy markets.  

Bad Bad day in the market on virus fears - Oil drops more than 8% as fears over second wave of coronavirus cases hit the market


International News Desk: Lots of news in the world ... All stories listed in show notes. 






Show Notes: 

Transcript: * "Its more like a guideline" - Capt Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean .*Automatically transcribed by Trint - may contain grammatical errors.  - uploading shortly....



