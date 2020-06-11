360 Digital Closing Bell 6-11-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail. The best 8 min summary of the energy markets.
Bad Bad day in the market on virus fears - Oil drops more than 8% as fears over second wave of coronavirus cases hit the market
International News Desk: Lots of news in the world ... All stories listed in show notes.
Check out the Oil & Gas 360 News Desk for all of our charts, and show notes.
Show Notes:
Oil drops more than 8% as fears over second wave of coronavirus cases hit the market
Putin’s anger over environmental damage may drive modern reforms
Lebanon could have had oil tanker seized by Eurobond holders: minister
Russia charges Arctic city mayor with bungling fuel spill response
Exxon Mobil eyes LNG-to-power projects in Vietnam: government
OPEC+ mostly met its cutting targets in May, but future compliance — and its enforcement — looks uncertain
Transcript: * "Its more like a guideline" - Capt Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean .*Automatically transcribed by Trint - may contain grammatical errors. - uploading shortly....