10 seconds ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 6-16-2020
8 mins ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 06-16-2020
3 hours ago
Saudi Aramco completes SABIC acquisition
5 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Enverus – When dealing with Shut-ins and DUCs decisions, data can save millions
8 hours ago
Talos Energy Announces Elimination Of $37.2 Million Of Its 11% Second Lien Notes
12 hours ago
Chesapeake Energy Preparing To File for Bankruptcy As Soon As This Week

360 Digital Closing Bell 6-16-2020

in Coal News / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Crude Oil Storage / Energy News / Featured Interviews / Finance / Natural Gas News   by

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 8 min summary of the energy markets.  

Bankruptcy is the topic of the year. - 

International News Desk:  Saudi Aramco completes SABC acquisition - Purchased 2.1 Billion shares






Check out the Oil & Gas 360 News Desk for all of our charts, and show notes. 

Oil and Gas 360 News Desk

Show Notes: 

Transcript: * "Its more like a guideline" - Capt Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean .*Automatically transcribed by Trint - may contain grammatical errors.  - uploading shortly....



Tags: , ,
Legal Notice