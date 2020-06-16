360 Digital Closing Bell 6-16-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail. The best 8 min summary of the energy markets.
Bankruptcy is the topic of the year. -
International News Desk: Saudi Aramco completes SABC acquisition - Purchased 2.1 Billion shares
Check out the Oil & Gas 360 News Desk for all of our charts, and show notes.
Show Notes:
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 06-16-2020
How negative oil prices revealed the dangers of the futures market
Iraq lowers oil exports, gets closer to OPEC+ target: sources
Saudi Aramco completes SABIC acquisition
IEA sees largest drop of oil demand in history this year, before biggest-ever one-year jump in 2021
Chesapeake Energy Preparing To File for Bankruptcy As Soon As This Week
British oil major predicts that the coronavirus pandemic will hurt long-term demand
Transcript: * "Its more like a guideline" - Capt Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean .*Automatically transcribed by Trint - may contain grammatical errors. - uploading shortly....