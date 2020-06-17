22 seconds ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 6-17-2020
360 News Desk EXCLUSIVE: Murphy Oil Reduces CAPEX, Sees 4-% Reduction in Expenses Y/y
Chinese traders trying their luck with sanctioned Venezuelan oil
TGS Announces 2Dcubed Seismic Project to Cover License Round Acreage Offshore Timor-Leste
GE Renewable Energy is experimenting with 3D-printed turbine bases for taller towers
WPX Energy Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations, Extension of Early Tender Premium for Notes and Increase in 2024 Notes Tender Cap

Oil lowest day in the week at 37.68 at closing and almost flat on the rest of the market. 

International News Desk:  Chinese traders are buying Venezuelan oil outside of the sanctions again. 






Oil and Gas 360 News Desk

Show Notes: 

