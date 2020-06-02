360 Digital Closing Bell 6-2-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail. The best 6 min summary of the energy markets.
Markets look green. EOG is Bullish in Q4!
International News Desk: Demand for coking coal is down (used for steel production) and is only one indicator on slowdowns.
Show Notes:
Peabody to cut staff at NSW’s Metropolitan coal mine -a symptom of larger problems
Transcript: * "Its more like a guideline" - Capt Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean .*Automatically transcribed by Trint - may contain grammatical errors. - uploading shortly....