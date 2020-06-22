29 seconds ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 6-22-2020
Gore Street acquires 50MW Scottish storage project
Port of Marseille Fos looks to promote LNG and become a regional hub
The IEA’s Sustainable Recovery Plan Is Not Sustainable
Talos Energy Announces Borrowing Base Redetermination Results And Bolt-On Acquisition
ProPetro Completes Review Process and Files Formerly Delinquent 2019 Annual and Quarterly Reports

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 8 min summary of the energy markets.  

Michael covers the highlights and the article about the Deloitte shale industry: Shale industry will be rocked by $300 billion in losses and a wave of bankruptcies, Deloitte says

International News Desk:  German hydrogen economy to spark traded market for imports: consultants






