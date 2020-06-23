36 seconds ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 6-23-2020
12 mins ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: All things Goodrich Petroleum with Rob Turnham, President and COO
5 hours ago
Harvest Midstream Company announces completion of Ingleside Pipeline
6 hours ago
U.S. liquefied natural gas exports have declined by more than half so far in 2020
6 hours ago
New TMS Cardiff Gas LNG carrier delivered to Total
7 hours ago
MOL shrinking fleet by 40 ships as part of defensive measures in response to COVID-19 crisis

360 Digital Closing Bell 6-23-2020

in Coal News / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Crude Oil Storage / Energy News / Featured Interviews / Finance / Natural Gas News   by

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 8 min summary of the energy markets.  

Michael covers the highlights and the article from anonymous sources that trash the oil business. 

International News Desk: ADNOC announces $20.7 billion pipeline investment deal






Check out the Oil & Gas 360 News Desk for all of our charts, and show notes. 

Oil and Gas 360 News Desk

Show Notes: 

Transcript: * "Its more like a guideline" - Capt Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean .*Automatically transcribed by Trint - may contain grammatical errors.  - uploading shortly....



Tags: , ,
Legal Notice