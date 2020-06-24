360 Digital Closing Bell 6-24-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail. The best 8 min summary of the energy markets.
Michael covers the highlights and the article from the blood bath on the market today!
International News Desk: 8.1 million barrels of oil stuck at sea.
Show Notes:
With contracts canceled and debts mounting, offshore oil drillers face another shakeout
Sempra Energy Completes $2.23 Billion Divestiture Of Chilean Businesses
Oil falls on rising stocks, worries of new virus wave
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 1.4 million barrels
Tankers Carrying Venezuelan Oil Stuck at Sea
British oil major predicts that the coronavirus pandemic will hurt long-term demand
