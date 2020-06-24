24 seconds ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 6-24-2020
4 hours ago
Sempra Energy Completes $2.23 Billion Divestiture Of Chilean Businesses
6 hours ago
Tankers Carrying Venezuelan Oil Stuck at Sea
12 hours ago
Azelio Signs a MoU With Trimark Associates in the US for Energy Storage Projects Across North America
19 hours ago
Schlumberger Announces Expiration of Tender Offer for Any and All of Schlumberger Investment SA’s Outstanding 3.300% Senior Notes Due 2021
20 hours ago
Core Lab Announces:

360 Digital Closing Bell 6-24-2020

in Coal News / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Crude Oil Storage / Energy News / Featured Interviews / Finance / Natural Gas News

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 8 min summary of the energy markets.  

Michael covers the highlights and the article from the blood bath on the market today! 

International News Desk: 8.1 million barrels of oil stuck at sea.






Check out the Oil & Gas 360 News Desk for all of our charts, and show notes. 

Oil and Gas 360 News Desk

Show Notes: 

Transcript: * "Its more like a guideline" - Capt Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean .*Automatically transcribed by Trint - may contain grammatical errors.  - uploading shortly....



